Bemidji Woman Arrested in Iowa, Accused of Stealing Vehicle of Homicide Victim

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 32-year-old Bemidji woman has been arrested in Iowa and is accused of stealing the vehicle of a Faribault homicide victim.

Arlene Theresa Bell is being held in Dallas County Jail in Iowa for motor vehicle theft. Faribault police officials say Bell is also a person of interest in the Gary Lehmeyer homicide investigation.

According to a press release from the Faribault PD, evidence recovered from the vehicle has established probable cause linking Bell to the vehicle theft. The Rice County Attorney’s Office has issued a warrant for Bell’s arrest, and she is expected to be extradited on a charge of motor vehicle theft after her Iowa case.

The press release also says that Bell and Lehmeyer were engaged in a legally qualifying domestic partnership at the time of his death. The 76-year-old Lehmeyer was found dead at a house in Faribault on Feb. 5, and investigators determined he died from homicidal violence.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today