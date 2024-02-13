Bemidji Woman Arrested in Iowa, Accused of Stealing Vehicle of Homicide Victim
A 32-year-old Bemidji woman has been arrested in Iowa and is accused of stealing the vehicle of a Faribault homicide victim.
Arlene Theresa Bell is being held in Dallas County Jail in Iowa for motor vehicle theft. Faribault police officials say Bell is also a person of interest in the Gary Lehmeyer homicide investigation.
According to a press release from the Faribault PD, evidence recovered from the vehicle has established probable cause linking Bell to the vehicle theft. The Rice County Attorney’s Office has issued a warrant for Bell’s arrest, and she is expected to be extradited on a charge of motor vehicle theft after her Iowa case.
The press release also says that Bell and Lehmeyer were engaged in a legally qualifying domestic partnership at the time of his death. The 76-year-old Lehmeyer was found dead at a house in Faribault on Feb. 5, and investigators determined he died from homicidal violence.
