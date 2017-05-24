Bemidji Will Conduct Herbicide Applications To Help Reforestation Efforts

In an effort to improve restoration efforts the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MNDNR) will conduct herbicide applications.

Applications will happen through June 15 and from July 15 to approximately Sept. 15. Four sites for about 102 acres will be treated along with mechanical site preparation for spring tree planting, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Statewide, more than 3,000 acres of state forest lands are planted with 2.4 million seedlings and 4,000 acres are seeded each year. This past spring in the Bemidji area the Division of Forestry planted 95,600 seedlings on 175 acres to a mixture of white and red pine.

“Herbicides will be sprayed on the ground to reduce competing woody vegetation,” said Nick Severson, Silviculture Program Lead in the Bemidji area. “This gives the tree seedlings a better chance to grow and survive.”

Herbicides won’t be applied within 100 feet of any water body, following MNDNR herbicide application guidelines. There will be signs posted on all herbicide treatment sites. Any adjacent landowners within a quarter mile of the treatment sites will be notified prior to treatment.

The MNDNR plants trees on state lands to reforest harvested areas, provide wildlife habitat, protect watersheds and maintain healthy state forests. Part of the reforestation process involves applying herbicides to the harvested areas prior to or following tree planting. MNDNR foresters determine the right tree species for the site and private contractors do the actual planting.

More information about the MNDNR’s Forestry Division can be found on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/forestry.