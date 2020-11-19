Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Votes for Work Group to Create Police Advisory Committee

Betsy Melin — Nov. 18 2020

The city of Bemidji has taken further steps in creating a police advisory committee.

Bemidji’s city council has made the decision to continue to move forward with an initiative to bring a police advisory committee to the city. This initiative has been on the city’s radar since a listening session in august.

The makeup and responsibilities of the proposed committee have not been decided yet, Chief Mastin urges Bemidji to remain patient. The workgroup that will create the committee will likely not be decided until January when new council members will begin their tenure. The City council will have a final say on approving the list of members. Despite the long wait law enforcement is committed to creating the group.
Chief Mastin hopes this will be an opportunity for law enforcement to connect with groups that may feel unheard.

 

