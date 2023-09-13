Bemidji United Way Seeking Winter Gear for Annual ‘Coats for the Community’ Drive

Click to print (Opens in new window)

By Breanna Vinkemeier

As cold winter months are approaching, the United Way of Bemidji Area is accepting new or gently used winter gear for its annual “Coats for the Community” drive to help those in need stay warm and dry during the long winter.

Articles of clothing can be dropped off at Dress Club Cleaners in downtown Bemidji and at both Lueken’s Village Foods locations, or right at the United Way. Staff members say this drive brings in around 3,000 pieces every year, benefiting many people.

“It’s usually kids’ stuff that goes really fast, especially snow pants,” says Denae Alamano, executive director for the United Way of Bemidji Area. “Those can be hard, you know, kids are hard on their snow pants, having fun out in the snow, but if somebody is looking for what could we donate or go purchase and donate, kids’ snow pants would be the top priority.”

This year’s distribution will take place at First Lutheran Church Bemidji on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until noon.

