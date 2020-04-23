Lakeland PBS

Bemidji United Way Announces More Recipients of Emergency Fund

Betsy Melin — Apr. 22 2020

The United Way is giving back in Bemidji.

The United Way of Bemidji Area created a fund for emergencies and have started donating money to charities in need, but that isn’t they only way they’re helping in the community. The emergency fund was created last month in order to donate to charities helping those affected by COVID-19. By week three, they have donated to 10 charities, giving over $58,000 so far.

Organizations receiving funding in the second and third rounds include:

  • Bemidji Community Food Shelf
  • Northwoods Caregivers
  • Adult Day Services
  • Shield 616
  • Northwest Indian Community Development Center
  • St. Vincent de Paul
  • Backpack Buddies

The United Way has also organized “volunteer swaps” in order to keep charities that rely on volunteers up and running.

The initial plan was to distribute the fund until the end of April, but with that deadline quickly approaching, the board will meet to decide on whether to continue the funding initiatives into May.





By — Betsy Melin

