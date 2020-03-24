Bemidji Track and Field Athletes Still Finding Ways to Work Out

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Spring sports in the state of Minnesota are currently being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, that hasn’t stopped Bemidji track and field athletes from continuing to work out and be prepared for when their season possibly comes back.

While athletes are not permitted to get together for an organized practice, head coaches can give suggestions on optional workouts to complete during the time of being apart. Putting together workout material for student-athletes is just one of many differences that high school head coaches have had to make in a short amount of time.