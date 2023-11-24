Lakeland PBS

Bemidji to Be Illuminated for Annual ‘Night We Light’ Festival the Day After Thanksgiving

Lakeland News — Nov. 24 2023

For the annual Night We Light festival, the city of Bemidji will be illuminated with well over a half million lights.

While many people begin their holiday preparations today, planning for the festival started months ago. The event will be kicking off Friday, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

The celebrations will start with Santa’s Workshop at the Tourist Information Center in downtown Bemidji from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and then the parade will start at 6. The lighting ceremony will immediately follow the parade, and then the grand fireworks display will take place over Lake Bemidji.

“We will make sure that the whole parade route has ‘no parking’ signs. We do enforce it, so please take a moment and double check that you’re not parked [there]. We do have to tow some vehicles some years, so we really hope that you just pay attention to the signs,” said First City of Lights Foundation President Becky Kummet. “Come out, enjoy, stay warm, and then we will have the Java Shack down here offering coffee also afterwards, and we have new fire pits with some s’mores kit[s] you can purchase here, some new things that are coming this year.”

After the fireworks display, Santa will be returning to the Tourist Information Center. Santa’s Workshop will again reopen on Saturday and run from 10 until 2.

A full schedule of events can be found at at the First City of Lights website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bar 209, Bemidji United Way Busy Prepping Thanksgiving Meals for Community

Northwoods Experience: Bemidji’s Buena Vista Ski Area Holds Open House & Ski Swap

Inaugural Reindeer Run in Bemidji Ready to Kick Off Holiday Season

Roseau Girls’ Hockey Beats Bemidji 3-2 in Their 1st of 2 Meetings This Season

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.