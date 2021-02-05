Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State University to Give Presentation on Indigenous Sustainability Program

Betsy Melin — Feb. 5 2021

On February 18, Bemidji State University will host a virtual presentation on the Niizhoo-gwayakochigewin program. The program is focused on Indigenous perspectives on environmental sustainability initiatives. The program has been in the works for 3 years.

According to a release, “Niizhoo-gwayakochigewin, an Ojibwe phrase which translates to ‘two ways of doing the right thing in the right way’ draws from the university’s Sustainability Office, Department of Languages and Indigenous Studies, Department of Environmental Studies, and American Indian Resource Center to create a single co-curricular program.”

The 4 p.m. presentation is open free to the public and will feature testimonials from faculty, staff, and students about their experiences in the program.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

