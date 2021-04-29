Bemidji State University Takes Part in Cross-Campus EcoChallenge

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University students spent the last week taking part in a national challenge to keep their campus green. BSU was one of fourteen Minnesota colleges and universities to take part in the Cross-Campus EcoChallenge.

This was the first year that Eco Week became a competition between campuses. The individual schools were able to gain points for completing various tasks, from small things like using a reusable water bottle or grocery bag to researching information on sustainability.

Results are expected later this week on which campus earned the most points by going green.

