Bemidji State University Takes Part in Cross-Campus EcoChallenge
Bemidji State University students spent the last week taking part in a national challenge to keep their campus green. BSU was one of fourteen Minnesota colleges and universities to take part in the Cross-Campus EcoChallenge.
This was the first year that Eco Week became a competition between campuses. The individual schools were able to gain points for completing various tasks, from small things like using a reusable water bottle or grocery bag to researching information on sustainability.
Results are expected later this week on which campus earned the most points by going green.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.