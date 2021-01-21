Bemidji State University Students to Offer Free Tax Help

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University business and accounting students are once again offering free federal and state tax preparation along with eFiling services as a part of the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. This year will look different due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will offer free tax help to people who generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

The help will be offered from students on call from February 1st to April 15th. The students offering help will have completed BSU’s Tax I course and passed IRS certification tests.

They will be under the guidance of Jeffrey Everhart, assistant professor of business administration, and Sandra Kranz, adjunct faculty of accountancy.

