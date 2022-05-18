Bemidji State University Preps Early Bloom Garden Beds for Summer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University is busy getting ready for summer by prepping their Early Bloom Garden on campus that holds a variety of natural pollinator plants and herbs.

BSU’s Early Bloom Garden was originally planted back in 2009, and one of the benefits that the university sees from native landscaping is their responsibility as an educational institution to help people think differently about what they do with the land around them.

BSU’s Sustainability Office decided to plant a variety of plants due to many reasons: the first being the functionalities of perennials that are native to this area, and another being the attraction of wildlife and pollinators.

BSU Sustainability Director Erika Bailey-Johnson shared that when it comes to gardening and lawns, the typical approach is to maintain aesthetics. What she has learned is that maintaining aesthetics may not always be the best approach when dealing with natural pollinators.

Due to cracks in the foundation below the garden beds, BSU plans on managing its space differently within the next year or two. BSU is also looking for recruiters that may be willing to help with the beds. More information on how to get involved can be found by visiting the sustainability office on campus.

