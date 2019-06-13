Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji State University Faculty Kick Off First Ever Special Education Conference

Jun. 13 2019

The first ever Special Education Conference kicked off at Bemidji State University today with more than 50 area educators, childcare providers and parents participating. The free event had a total of four different sessions. There was also a panel of people with disabilities who talked about their own educational journey.

Camille Brandt, a BSU faculty member and one of the co-organizers for the event, says, “People who attend this conference are getting information on how to work with students and to instruct students using specific strategies for reading instruction and classroom and environment management, behavioral strategies, inclusive education strategies and strategies for working with partners and peers collaboratively.”

Attendees of today’s conference will play a big role in determining what next year’s event will look like. Organizers plan to take the feedback they get from today to determine everything from the date and time to the programming.

“I want them to understand that if they look at the student, their strengths and weaknesses and focus on that. Kids can do great things. It’s not a deficit-driven model, it’s about knowing the child and believing in the child and pushing, appropriately, for their success,” says Dr. Miriam White, another co-organizer for the conference.

The conference was designed over the course of eight months. Educators who attended today got a “continuing education credit” for their teacher’s license.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Headwaters Regional Development Commission To Highlight Renewable And Energy Efficiency Projects

AmeriCorps Minnesota In Need Of Reading & Math Tutors

Drivers & Bicyclists Urged To Be Cautious Ahead Of Loop The Lake Festival

Bemidji to Host 2020 Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

What do you think?

Latest Story

Headwaters Regional Development Commission To Highlight Renewable And Energy Efficiency Projects

The Environmental and Development Specialist from Headwaters Regional Development Commission recently visited Lakeland PBS in Bemidji to see the
Posted on Jun. 13 2019

Latest Stories

Headwaters Regional Development Commission To Highlight Renewable And Energy Efficiency Projects

Posted on Jun. 13 2019

AmeriCorps Minnesota In Need Of Reading & Math Tutors

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Leech Lake Tribal College Wins First Place at First Nations Launch High Power Rocket Competition

Posted on Jun. 12 2019
Little Falls Baseball Celebrates Section Title

Little Falls Baseball Peaks in Postseason to Earn State Berth

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Cauliflower Crumbles/Cauliflower Rice

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate