Bemidji State University Faculty Kick Off First Ever Special Education Conference

The first ever Special Education Conference kicked off at Bemidji State University today with more than 50 area educators, childcare providers and parents participating. The free event had a total of four different sessions. There was also a panel of people with disabilities who talked about their own educational journey.

Camille Brandt, a BSU faculty member and one of the co-organizers for the event, says, “People who attend this conference are getting information on how to work with students and to instruct students using specific strategies for reading instruction and classroom and environment management, behavioral strategies, inclusive education strategies and strategies for working with partners and peers collaboratively.”

Attendees of today’s conference will play a big role in determining what next year’s event will look like. Organizers plan to take the feedback they get from today to determine everything from the date and time to the programming.

“I want them to understand that if they look at the student, their strengths and weaknesses and focus on that. Kids can do great things. It’s not a deficit-driven model, it’s about knowing the child and believing in the child and pushing, appropriately, for their success,” says Dr. Miriam White, another co-organizer for the conference.

The conference was designed over the course of eight months. Educators who attended today got a “continuing education credit” for their teacher’s license.