Bemidji State University Condemns Recent Hate Incidents on Campus

Lakeland News — Feb. 7 2022

Bemidji State University officials are calling two recent hate-based incidents on campus unacceptable and deplorable.

In a letter to students and staff, President Dr. Faith Hensrud detailed the two incidents which have happened in housing and residential life facilities.

The first happened on January 13 and involved a wall in Tamarack Hall that had been vandalized by unknown parties. This incident consisted of hate-based words and epithets targeted at Latinx and LGBTQ+ people. It also included sexist phrases towards women and men.

The second incident happened on February 2 and involved a bathroom stall in Oak Hall that had been vandalized by unknown parties. This incident consisted of the inscription of the N-word.

In her letter, President Hensrud said BSU condemns racism, sexism, homophobia, and other hate-based -isms. She said the school takes these matters seriously and that they investigate each incident to eliminate such occurrences from happening in their community.

By — Lakeland News

