Bemidji State University Celebrates Dr. Annie Henry’s 81st Birthday

With music and friends, former Bemidji State University professor Dr. Annie Henry received best wishes for her 81st birthday on June 27.

The party was held at the David Park House and filled with friends and memories of Dr. Henry’s time at BSU. They celebrated not only her, but also recognized her accomplishments.

During her 20 years at BSU, Dr. Henry raised awareness of Black culture, traditions and issues. She also organized Black History Month events on campus, introducing them to the Bemidji area. But the heart of her activism for diversity, equity and inclusion was in the classroom.

“[The students] want to learn. And I want to make sure that they learn,” said Dr. Henry at her birthday celebration. “So we saw a lot beyond our skin color to see what’s in our heart and our minds and how we can learn to accept each other not based on skin color, but based on knowledge.”

Community leaders and BSU faculty spoke during the event to thank Dr. Henry for her work. The First City Choir, a group Dr. Henry was a part of, sang three songs during the reception as well.

