Bemidji State University Awarded $2.5 Million Grant to Support STEM Students

The National Science Foundation has awarded Bemidji State University a $2.5 million S-STEM grant. The funding will go to students in the area who are pursuing a degree in a STEM discipline, such as biology, chemistry, computer science, environmental studies, or mathematics.

“The program is designed to provide everything that a student needs to succeed,” says BSU chemistry professor Katie Peterson. “So there’s financial benefits. There’s scholarships that go with that that are up to $15,000 a year for students, and that’s based on their financial need.”



One purpose of the S-STEM program is to give chances to students who are underrepresented in standard STEM curricula.

“We’re really hoping this grant can … diversify the workforce in our local region for STEM, and we want to be able to help everyone see their role in place in STEM,” says Peterson.



The professors in the STEM program are pushing for their students to know more about this scholarship opportunity, as it’s about not just the funds, but also giving more opportunities to the students.

“[Our admissions office is] going to send out student recruiters to area high schools and let them know that there’s this opportunity here at Bemidji State.” says BSU math professor Todd Frauenholtz.



In addition, BSU is working with the American Indian Resource Center and local tribal colleges, as well as community colleges and Upward Bound, to let students know about the project if they are interested in transferring.



The project is currently recruiting students for the 2024-2025 academic year, when it will support both new students and students who have already made progress on their STEM degree. The deadline is February 1, 2024.

For more information, interested students should call the Bemidji State Admissions office at (218) 755-2040 or email SSTEM@bemidjistate.edu.

