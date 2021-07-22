Bemidji State Football 11-on-11 Team Camp Brings in 900+ High School Players
Eight years ago, the Bemidji State Football Team Camp started up with only 150 players, but now it’s grown into one of the top 11-on-11 camps in the state.
This week featured more than 900 high school student-athletes in attendance from 19 high schools in three different states, and the numbers will rise to over 1,300 after next week’s 9-on-9 camps.
A big draw of the camp is the ability to get live game reps against teams not normally on each team’s schedule and being able to enjoy the summer in Bemidji. However, the biggest reason why teams continue to come back year after year is because of how well the BSU football staff runs the camp.