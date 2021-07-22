Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State Football 11-on-11 Team Camp Brings in 900+ High School Players

Chaz MootzJul. 21 2021

Eight years ago, the Bemidji State Football Team Camp started up with only 150 players, but now it’s grown into one of the top 11-on-11 camps in the state.

This week featured more than 900 high school student-athletes in attendance from 19 high schools in three different states, and the numbers will rise to over 1,300 after next week’s 9-on-9 camps.

A big draw of the camp is the ability to get live game reps against teams not normally on each team’s schedule and being able to enjoy the summer in Bemidji. However, the biggest reason why teams continue to come back year after year is because of how well the BSU football staff runs the camp.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Local High School Teams Attend BSU Football Team Camp

BSU Hockey Alum Jay Dickman Finds Success at ECHL’s Wichita Thunder

BSU Hockey Alumni Meet for Annual Galen Nagle Memorial Golf Tournament

Brainerd AD Charlie Campbell Accepts MSHSL Associate Director Position

Recently Added

Minnesota's Oldest Rifle Artifact

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Backroads - Boss Mama & The Jebberhooch Part 2

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Backroads - Boss Mama & The Jebberhooch Part 1

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Backroads - The Brothers Burn Mountain

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Lakeland Currents - Climate change in northern Minnesota

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.