Bemidji State Among 7 WCHA Men’s Hockey Programs Exploring Creation of New Conference

Bemidji State is one of seven WCHA men’s hockey schools that have announced the exploration of a new Division I men’s hockey conference that would begin play with the 2021-22 season. This was announced today in a press release by Bemidji State Athletics.

The other six schools are Bowling Green State University, Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Technological University, Minnesota State Mankato, and Northern Michigan University. These are seven of the ten schools that play men’s hockey in the WCHA. The three schools not apart of the announced exploration are the University of Alabama in Huntsville, the University of Alaska Anchorage, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

In the press release, the seven schools are described as “like-minded in their goals and aspirations for the potential new league with a focus on improving regional alignment and the overall student-athlete experience while building natural rivalries within a more compact geographic footprint”.

The press release goes on to say that the group plans to establish itself as “an elite hockey conference that would have the highest standards for overall competitiveness and rigorous non-conference scheduling.”

According to the press release, the schools have independently submitted formal Letter of Notice to the WCHA conference office, initiating the withdrawal process in accordance with WCHA Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws.

The schools will continue to play in the WCHA during the next two seasons.

The WCHA has existed in its current composition since the 2013-14 hockey season.