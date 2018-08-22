Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Soccer to Prove Last Year Was No Fluke

AJ Feldman
Aug. 22 2018
The Bemidji girls soccer team had a season to remember last year, making it to state for the first time since 2011. The team is now gearing up, hoping to make it right on back and prove that last year was no fluke.

“It’s something I’ll never forget, and it was our dream from the beginning of the season so it was great,” says senior midfielder Harper Toward. “We really hope to repeat it.”

The team graduated seven seniors last year who left a lasting legacy on the program.

“The players who kind of helped create that left a legacy,” says head coach Logan Larson. “So I think the work ethic that we require, the heart that we needed at the toughest points, that will stay.”

Most of those seniors lost will be felt on the attacking side, as they lost their top two goal scorers and the three players who tallied the most points. 

“We’ll have to learn how to make new opportunities for new goals, but I think we have a lot of new girls who will help with the offense,” says junior forward Lindsey Hildenbrand.

There for support will be an experienced defense, which should help ease the transition early in the season.

“They will be very confident in our defense, and so they won’t be as afraid to take risks and we’ll be okay with making some mistakes, but in the end will be there to help us,” says Toward.

That includes returning all-state keeper Allison Beard, who made ten saves in the team’s state quarterfinal game and is an important part in setting up the defense.

The players know they come into the season as favorites with a target on their backs… and they’re ready to take on all challengers.

“We know a lot of teams are going to be looking to come out and get us this year but we’re ready and excited,” says senior goalkeeper Allison Beard.

