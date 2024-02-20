Bemidji Senior Hockey Association Hosts 11th Annual Steve McLean Memorial Tourney

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Senior Hockey Association hosted its annual Steve McLean Memorial Hockey Tournament over the weekend at the Sanford Center. Over 100 players of at least 50 years of age from multiple states participated to raise funds for the community.

Funds raised from the tournament are donated to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, the United Way, and the Bemidji Youth Hockey Association.

