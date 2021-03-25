Bemidji Secondary Level Students Returning for In-Person Learning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji middle and high school students are returning to school tomorrow for a full in-person learning experience. We visited the Bemidji Middle School to see how staff are preparing to welcome students back.

Students are split into cohorts, which will allow the middle school to maintain social distancing between groups of students. The school has also used half of the gym to allow more space for students to eat during lunch.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today