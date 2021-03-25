Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Secondary Level Students Returning for In-Person Learning

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 24 2021

Bemidji middle and high school students are returning to school tomorrow for a full in-person learning experience. We visited the Bemidji Middle School to see how staff are preparing to welcome students back.

Students are split into cohorts, which will allow the middle school to maintain social distancing between groups of students. The school has also used half of the gym to allow more space for students to eat during lunch.

