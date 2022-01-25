Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz Announces Retirement

Lakeland News — Jan. 24 2022

It was a surprise announcement at Monday night’s Bemidji School Board meeting.

Tim Lutz, who has served as the superintendent for Bemidji Area Schools since July 2018, announced his retirement.

“After a rewarding career of 18 years in public school administration, and after much careful reflection and conversation with my family, I have decided that it is time for me to retire,” said Lutz at the end of Monday night’s meeting. “I have considered it a privilege and an honor to serve as the superintendent of Bemidji Area Schools. I’ve greatly appreciated working with a supportive school board. I would like to thank you all for the opportunity to serve as the leader of such a dynamic and excellent school district over the past four school years.”

Lutz retirement is planned for June 30, 2022. In the coming days, we’ll have more on his retirement and take a look at what’s next for the district as a search begins to fill that position.

By — Lakeland News

