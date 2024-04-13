Bemidji School District Investigating Report of Weapon on School Grounds

Bemidji Area Schools officials and local law enforcement are investigating the possibility that a weapon may have been on school grounds sometime in the past month.

In a letter to parents and guardians, superintendent Jeremy Olson said the issue is in the process of being resolved by law enforcement and that no threat exists to their students or staff.

Olson said after school officials became aware of the report of a weapon on school grounds, they immediately contacted local police and are working with law enforcement officers as they conduct an investigation. He says because this investigation is ongoing and the situation involves a student, they cannot share further details at this time.

Olson also said in the letter that it’s a good time to remind students of the importance of immediately speaking up if they see or hear anything that could represent a potential safety issue.