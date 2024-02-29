Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School Bus Involved in Minor Traffic Accident at Roundabout

Lakeland News — Feb. 28 2024

A Bemidji Area Schools bus carrying students on their way to school was involved in a minor traffic accident this morning.

According to a release from the district, the incident occurred at the Jefferson Street roundabout. On board the bus were students from Gene Dillon Elementary, Bemidji Middle School, and Bemidji High School, as well as the bus’s driver and a bus monitor.

All students were transferred to another bus to complete their trip to school and were screened by building Health Office staff when they arrived at school.

