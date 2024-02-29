Bemidji School Bus Involved in Minor Traffic Accident at Roundabout

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji Area Schools bus carrying students on their way to school was involved in a minor traffic accident this morning.

According to a release from the district, the incident occurred at the Jefferson Street roundabout. On board the bus were students from Gene Dillon Elementary, Bemidji Middle School, and Bemidji High School, as well as the bus’s driver and a bus monitor.

All students were transferred to another bus to complete their trip to school and were screened by building Health Office staff when they arrived at school.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today