Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident

Mary BalstadOct. 24 2022

A Bemidji School District bus was involved in an early morning traffic accident on its way to school.

According to the press release from the Bemidji School District office, on October 24th at approximately 6:55 a.m., transportation staff were alerted of a traffic accident that occurred involving a district bus. No details were given in the release of what happened. The bus driver and three students were on board at the time of the accident.

Upon arrival, transportation staff transferred the students to another bus to get them to school. No injuries are reported at this time.

