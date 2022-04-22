Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School Board Picks Jeremy Olson as New Superintendent

Lakeland News — Apr. 21 2022

Jeremy Olson

After conducting interviews with candidates for the position, the Bemidji School Board voted Thursday to select Jeremy Olson to be the next Bemidji Area Schools superintendent.

Olson is currently the superintendent for Crookston Public Schools.

“We believe Mr. Olson has the qualifications and skills to move the district forward. We look forward to working with Jeremy Olson in his new capacity,” said School Board Chair Carol L. Johnson in a press release.

The board will conduct contract negotiations with Olson, with a contract expected to be approved at the May 2nd school board meeting. Olson will start in his new position on July 1st, taking over from Tim Lutz, who will be retiring this summer.

By — Lakeland News

