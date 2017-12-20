Bemidji School Board Meeting Provides Updates On Projects

Monday night’s Bemidji School Board meeting provided a few updates to some projects happening around the district.

First, the new Gene Dillon Elementary School continues to progress. The lobby and cafeteria have now been enclosed, and a roofing contractor was expected on site Monday. Officials are also looking into furniture that would support STEM classes. Tours for community members could be a possibility for late January or early February.

Bemidji Area Schools superintendent Dr. James Hess says, “The interior masonry are complete in area C, as for the furnished block on the north corridor wall. Mechanical and electrical rough-ins are proceeding. The fire protection piping in being installed and the iron workers are nearing completion of the main structure and they should be complete December the 29th.”

The board is also still looking for someone to fill a vacancy left by former school board member Bill Faver. This person would take on the role for 11 months starting in February. Anyone interested needs to send a resume and a letter interest to Carol Peterson at the District Office by January 12th. She can be reached through email at carol_peterson@isd31.net.

Ann Long Voelkner, the Bemidji School Board chair, says, “It’s an opportunity to learn more about board service. A opportunity to learn more about the details of the workings of ISD31. Most importantly it’s an opportunity to be an advocate for the students of our community and to work with staff, work with teachers and work with folks that make that a part of their workdays”

The Bemidji School District also made the decision to hire “School Exec Connect” to aide in their search for a new superintendent. Dr. Hess is expected to retire at the end of this school year.