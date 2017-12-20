DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji School Board Meeting Provides Updates On Projects

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

Monday night’s Bemidji School Board meeting provided a few updates to some projects happening around the district.

First, the new Gene Dillon Elementary School continues to progress. The lobby and cafeteria have now been enclosed, and a roofing contractor was expected on site Monday. Officials are also looking into furniture that would support STEM classes. Tours for community members could be a possibility for late January or early February.

Bemidji Area Schools superintendent Dr. James Hess says, “The interior masonry are complete in area C, as for the furnished block on the north corridor wall. Mechanical and electrical rough-ins are proceeding. The fire protection piping in being installed and the iron workers are nearing completion of the main structure and they should be complete December the 29th.”

The board is also still looking for someone to fill a vacancy left by former school board member Bill Faver. This person would take on the role for 11 months starting in February. Anyone interested needs to send a resume and a letter interest to Carol Peterson at the District Office by January 12th. She can be reached through email at carol_peterson@isd31.net.

Ann Long Voelkner, the Bemidji School Board chair, says, “It’s an opportunity to learn more about board service. A opportunity to learn more about the details of the workings of ISD31. Most importantly it’s an opportunity to be an advocate for the students of our community and to work with staff, work with teachers and work with folks that make that a part of their workdays”

The Bemidji School District also made the decision to hire “School Exec Connect” to aide in their search for a new superintendent. Dr. Hess is expected to retire at the end of this school year.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bill Faver Resigns From Bemidji School Board Effective Immediately

Longtime Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Announces Retirement

Bemidji Area Schools Releases Statement For BMS Asst. Principal Arrest

Ten Million Dollar Tax Levy Approved For Bemidji School District

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Veterinary Hospital Shows Technology Used For Treating Pets

The Bemidji Veterinary Hospital has been working with some brand new technology to help animals in the most critical of conditions. The hospital
Posted on Dec. 21 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji Veterinary Hospital Shows Technology Used For Treating Pets

Posted on Dec. 21 2017

Bemidji Wrestling Ready To Pin Down Section Title

Posted on Dec. 21 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Apple Reindeer Treats

Posted on Dec. 21 2017

Pequot Lakes Patriots Set High Bar For 2017-18 Campaign

Posted on Dec. 20 2017

Authorities Looking For Suspects In Construction Materials Burglary

Posted on Dec. 20 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.