Bemidji School Board Appoints Shawn Whiting To Vacant Position

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 23 2018
The Bemidji School Board added a new member to its team tonight. Shawn Whiting has been appointed to fill the vacated school board position, left empty by former school board member Bill Faver.

The final decision came down between Whiting and Todd Haugen. It was a close race, with Whiting winning in a three-to-two vote from the current school board members.

Whiting will attend his 1st meeting as a school board member on February 26th. He’ll hold the position until January 2019.

