Bemidji Ruby’s Pantry Moves To The Sanford Center

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 13 2017
Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution in Bemidji has gotten so big that they’ve outgrown their facility, which is why next week they’re moving to the Sanford Center.

Ruby’s Pantry lets the community get two full boxes of groceries in exchange for a $20 donation.

The doors will open at gate 4 of the Sanford Center next Wednesday at 2:30. Distribution will start at five and go until they run out of food.

Ruby’s Pantry feeds up to 400 households every month.

Dave Larson, the promotion coordinator of Ruby’s Pantry says, “As far as qualifying to participate here, two criteria. Number one is, ‘Do you eat food?’ and number 2 is, ‘Are you in anyway responsible for bringing food to the family?’ If you answered ‘yes’ to both of those, you qualify.

Another reason for the switch was so people wouldn’t have to wait outside in the cold.

Organizers also want the public to know that because of the move, they have nowhere to store extra boxes, so everyone must bring two large boxes or two laundry baskets from home.

Gary Brooks, the site coordinator of Ruby’s Pantry says, “This is a little bit different for us so we ask everybody to be patient, but I think you’ll be as excited as we are to here with the space and working with the Sanford Center. Great staff, great facility and we hope that we’ll help everybody out and the spirit of the Lord will be here.”

If anyone has questions, they can reach out to Ruby’s Pantry here.

What do you think?

