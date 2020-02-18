Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Searching For Homicide Suspect

Brad Hamilton — Feb. 18 2020

Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead outside a Bemidji residence and a 17-year-old was reported to have been shot.

According to a press release by the Bemidji Police Department, authorities responded to a 10:26 p.m call last evening at Sanford Hospital in regards to a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds. The Beltrami County Dispatch put out a second call of a male who had been shot outside a residence in the 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue. As Bemidji Police Officers and Beltrami County Deputies arrived on scene, they located a deceased 20-year-old male. The victim’s name will be released after positive identification by the Anoka County Medical Examiner and notification of family members.

Bemidji authorities are now searching for potential suspect, 18-year-old Antonio Vincente Parkhurst of Bemidji, who fled the scene of the crime on foot with a handgun.

Antonio Parkhurst is a Native American male with short black hair, brown eyes and a slender build. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt. Parkhurst is considered to be dangerous, and Bemidji Police are warning the public not to try and approach him or apprehend him. Instead, they want any person who sees the suspect to call the authorities immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

