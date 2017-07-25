Bemidji Police No Longer Searching For Missing Pregnant Woman

Law enforcement officials are no longer looking for a missing pregnant woman from Bemidji, after family members confirmed they made contact with her on Monday.

The family of Chelise Desiree Brown, 21, did not have any contact with her since mid-June and believed that she was in Minneapolis at the time. According to a press release from the Bemidji Police Department, there has been a confirmed sighting of Brown in the metro area.

Friends and family members commented on a notice made on the BPD’s Facebook page that they had re-connected with Brown.

Brown is described as 5’1, 110 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos including initials on her chest and left forearm, along with a butterfly tattoo on her left hand by her thumb.

She is believed to be four months pregnant.

The Bemidji Police Department wants to thank everyone for sharing the story and providing them with information.