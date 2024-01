Click to print (Opens in new window)

The goal is to raise at least $130,000 to purchase a dog, send the dog and an officer to training, and have a fully-equipped vehicle for the K-9 unit. Officer Rachel Kniss says the dog will not be trained to bite and will be used to track missing people and non-violent subjects.

