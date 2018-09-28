Bemidji Police Department Offering Free Alcohol Server Training

The Bemidji Police Department will be hosting a free alcohol server and ID awareness training for anyone who sells or serves alcohol in the area.

The 2 hour class will be offered at the Beltrami County LEC at three different times, next month on October 15th. The class times will be at 9am, 1pm and 5:30pm.

The course will cover several topics including;

civil/criminal penalties assessed to those who serve underage customers

over serving customers

compliance checks

acceptable and fraudulent identification

MN laws servers should be aware of

Information on how alcohol affects customers

To register for one of the class contact Sergeant David Markert at (218)333-8377 or email dmarkert@ci.bemidji.mn.us