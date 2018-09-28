Bemidji Police Department Offering Free Alcohol Server Training
The Bemidji Police Department will be hosting a free alcohol server and ID awareness training for anyone who sells or serves alcohol in the area.
The 2 hour class will be offered at the Beltrami County LEC at three different times, next month on October 15th. The class times will be at 9am, 1pm and 5:30pm.
The course will cover several topics including;
- civil/criminal penalties assessed to those who serve underage customers
- over serving customers
- compliance checks
- acceptable and fraudulent identification
- MN laws servers should be aware of
- Information on how alcohol affects customers
To register for one of the class contact Sergeant David Markert at (218)333-8377 or email dmarkert@ci.bemidji.mn.us
