Bemidji Police Department Looking For Public’s Help In Identifying A Person Of Interest

Chaz MootzNov. 19 2019

The Bemidji Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in regards to an ongoing investigation.

If you know this person, please private message the Bemidji Poice Department or call Officer Erickson at 218-556-2759. When contacting law enforcement please reference Photo 419 when speaking with the Officer or leaving a message.

