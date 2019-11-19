Bemidji Police Department Looking For Public’s Help In Identifying A Person Of Interest
The Bemidji Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in regards to an ongoing investigation.
If you know this person, please private message the Bemidji Poice Department or call Officer Erickson at 218-556-2759. When contacting law enforcement please reference Photo 419 when speaking with the Officer or leaving a message.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.