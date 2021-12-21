Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Continuing to Seek Info on Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Lakeland News — Dec. 20 2021

Nevaeh Kingbird

The Bemidji Police Department continues to look for information about a missing 15-year-old girl from Bemidji.

Nevaeh Kingbird is 5’4″, 120 lbs., with long black hair with highlights, brown eyes, and a scar near her left eyebrow. Kingbird’s family notified police on October 22 that she had run away. She has not been in contact with friends or family since and despite investigative efforts, she has not been located.

Family and friends tell Lakeland News they searched over the weekend near the Southview Terrace Trailer Park on the south end of Bemidji, which is where Kingbird was last seen. Bemidji Police Chief Chief Mike Mastin also tells us that the group found some items of interest, so on Monday, about 20 law enforcement officers searched an area near the Hampton Inn but found nothing. No further police searches are planned at this time.

Mastin says foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Nevaeh Kingbird’s whereabouts is urged to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111 or 911.

By — Lakeland News

