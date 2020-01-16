Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Asking For Help In Locating Missing Person

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 16 2020

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Katrina Brooke Gulbranson, 29 who was reported missing by her family on Tuesday and has not been in contact with family since January 8th.

Gulbranson is described as Native American with light complexion, 5’2” and 140lbs. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey long sleeve shirt, denim jeans and black knee-high boots. Gulbranson has long brown hair, a scar under her left eyebrow and a mole under her lower lip.

Bemidji Police Detectives and family members have been in contact with a female they suspect is Gulbranson, however, she has stated she is fine. Gulbranson has been urged to go to the nearest law enforcement facility to confirm her safety.

The Bemidji Police Department is currently working with the US Bureau of Indian Affairs and several other State and federal agencies to find and locate Gulbranson to
ensure her safety.

If anyone has information about Gulbranson or her location, please contact the Bemidji Police Department or local officials in other areas.

This case is still under investigation.

 

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

