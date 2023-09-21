Bemidji Plays Host to 2023 Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers Conference

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2023 Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers (AGLOW) Conference took place in Bemidji this year, allowing greater Minnesota to be explored and publicized all over the globe.

AGLOW is a nonprofit organization that’s been hosting annual conferences for five decades. Over the years, they’ve allowed many members and students to showcase their talents by writing and talking about the outdoor experience.

“We’re a membership organization, so we have members from all across the country that come to all of our conferences,” said AGLOW President Trent Marsh.

After two years of bidding, tourism bureau Visit Bemidji has brought the conference to the area, allowing more people to see the city of Bemidji.

“We have people from all across the U.S. that are attending and we’re really giving Bemidji the attention that it deserves for being a premier northern outdoor destination and for tourism.” said Brady Laudon, Visit Bemidji Assistant Director.

Held at the Hampton Inn & Suites, this year’s conference had outdoor events and panels to let people know more about AGLOW and what they do. And for organizers, the scenery outside was certainly worth it.

“We’re an outdoor communicators group, content creators, and the view out of every window of this hotel is Lake Bemidji and this beach and it’s absolutely beautiful, and it’s what our people are all about,” said AGLOW Executive Director Mark Smith.

This year’s conference runs through Thursday, Sept. 21.