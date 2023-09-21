Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Plays Host to 2023 Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers Conference

Zy'Riah SimmonsSep. 21 2023

The 2023 Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers (AGLOW) Conference took place in Bemidji this year, allowing greater Minnesota to be explored and publicized all over the globe.

AGLOW is a nonprofit organization that’s been hosting annual conferences for five decades. Over the years, they’ve allowed many members and students to showcase their talents by writing and talking about the outdoor experience.

“We’re a membership organization, so we have members from all across the country that come to all of our conferences,” said AGLOW President Trent Marsh.

After two years of bidding, tourism bureau Visit Bemidji has brought the conference to the area, allowing more people to see the city of Bemidji.

“We have people from all across the U.S. that are attending and we’re really giving Bemidji the attention that it deserves for being a premier northern outdoor destination and for tourism.” said Brady Laudon, Visit Bemidji Assistant Director.

Held at the Hampton Inn & Suites, this year’s conference had outdoor events and panels to let people know more about AGLOW and what they do. And for organizers, the scenery outside was certainly worth it.

“We’re an outdoor communicators group, content creators, and the view out of every window of this hotel is Lake Bemidji and this beach and it’s absolutely beautiful, and it’s what our people are all about,” said AGLOW Executive Director Mark Smith.

This year’s conference runs through Thursday, Sept. 21.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Zy'Riah Simmons

Related Posts

Work to Repair Bemidji’s 1st Street Water Tower Underway

Sanford Health Clinics in MN Holding Flu Vaccination “Blitz”

Beltrami Co. Board Discusses 2024 Tax Levy, Updates on County Jail Project

Northwoods Experience: Buena Vista Ski Area Holds Annual Fall Colors Festival

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.