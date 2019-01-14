Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Police To Step Up Enforcement Of School Bus Stop Arm Violations

Josh Peterson
Jan. 14 2019
School busses in Bemidji have experienced incidents involving drivers disregarding school bus stop arms prompting the Bemidji Police Departments to respond.

Officers with the Bemidji Police Department will be implementing a proactive program in order encourage compliance with MN statute 169.444.

The program will involve placing the Bemidji SRO/DARE Officers on bus routes that have had a high incident of reported stop arm violations. The Officer will report any observed violations to nearby Bemidji Police Officers at the time of the violation. The Officer will conduct a traffic stop and issue the appropriate citation.

The program will roll out this February. The routes are yet to be determined and the days the officers are on the bus will be random.

Both the morning and afternoon routes will be monitored.

The Bemidji Police Department requests that drivers be more aware of their surroundings and stop when the school bus stop arms are activated. Here are a list of safety recommendations from the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.

Josh Peterson
