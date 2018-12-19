Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Parks & Recreation Hosts Santa’s Workshop

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 19 2018
Families in the Bemidji area were given the chance to make some personalized gifts to go under the tree, thanks to the annual Santa’s Workshop event.

The evening was hosted by the Bemidji Parks And Recreation Department. It’s always hosted one week before Christmas. Families came in and picked a craft. They could also enjoy hot chocolate and popcorn. Once they were done, it was wrapped and ready to be given to a loved one.

Johannah Furuseth, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department program assistant, says, “I think it’s such a cool thing for kids to get to come and pick out something and kind of have someone in their family in mind to be making it for. I heard a lot of kids say, ‘I’m making this for my dad,’ or ‘I’m going to make this for my mom.’ So that’s kind of cool to give kids an opportunity to be really creative with something for Christmas, and lots of fun.”

The Parks and Recreation department has a ton of family events scheduled for the New Year. You can check out their calendar here.

