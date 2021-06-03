Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Kicks off Summer 150k Challenge

Betsy Melin — Jun. 3 2021

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation have begun a new Summer Challenge to get out and move. It will be a virtual challenge. A virtual challenge is a challenge that can be accomplished from any location and any workout you choose. Those interested can run, walk, jog, follow a workout video, etc. As long as they stay active, they will defeat the challenge!

Participants will have 3 months to complete the challenge. All participants will receive a t-shirt and medal once their logs have been submitted. They will have until August 31 to submit the logs. Items will be available at a no contact location or if you prefer to have the items mailed there will be an additional mailing cost.

Each participant who completes 150K by August 31 will earn a medal and a shirt. The cost is $15.00 per participant. Those interested can register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or email questions at amber.reisetter@ci.bemidji.mn.us

