Bemidji Parks and Rec Wins Award for ‘Let’s Go Skating’ Program

Lakeland News — Aug. 12 2023

While many are trying to enjoy the warm outdoor weather, some members of the Bemidji community found their way to the ice rink Friday morning for an open skate put on by the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department.

They call it “Let’s Go Skating,” a program started last November that offers free admission and skate rentals to go ice skating. Made possible by a grant from the Bernick Family Foundation, and in partnership with the Bemidji Community Arena, the Parks and Rec department was able to purchase 60 pairs of skates, a skate rack, ice walkers, and ice time.

Parks & Rec Coordinator Jamie Anderson was honored Friday by the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association with their Award of Excellence for her work on the “Let’s Go Skating” program.

In addition to the free open skate and rentals, the program provides weekly ice skating for day camp participants and provides skate for non-profits and school groups, including those on the Red Lake Reservation.

By — Lakeland News

