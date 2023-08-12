Bemidji Parks and Rec Wins Award for ‘Let’s Go Skating’ Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While many are trying to enjoy the warm outdoor weather, some members of the Bemidji community found their way to the ice rink Friday morning for an open skate put on by the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department.

They call it “Let’s Go Skating,” a program started last November that offers free admission and skate rentals to go ice skating. Made possible by a grant from the Bernick Family Foundation, and in partnership with the Bemidji Community Arena, the Parks and Rec department was able to purchase 60 pairs of skates, a skate rack, ice walkers, and ice time.

Parks & Rec Coordinator Jamie Anderson was honored Friday by the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association with their Award of Excellence for her work on the “Let’s Go Skating” program.

In addition to the free open skate and rentals, the program provides weekly ice skating for day camp participants and provides skate for non-profits and school groups, including those on the Red Lake Reservation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today