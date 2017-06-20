DONATE

Bemidji Middle School Attempted Abduction Made Up By Child

Mal Meyer
Jun. 20 2017
A police cruiser outside Bemidji Middle School.

News of an attempted child abduction at Bemidji Middle School turned out to be a false allegation made by a young girl.

On Tuesday, the Bemidji Police went to the school to watch security video to try to corroborate the story. An officer with the department spoke with the child regarding in incident.

The girl stated that an unidentified male approached her outside the school at 2:30 on Monday afternoon. He tried to grab her from behind but she was able to fight back and the person ran away.

Officer have investigated the report and discovered that it is unfounded.

Children are at the campus for summer kids actives and summer school.

 

