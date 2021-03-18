Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Middle & High Schoolers Back Next Week for Full In-Person Learning

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 17 2021

As a reminder, Bemidji Middle and High School students will be returning to a full in-person learning model next Thursday, March 25. Students who wish to continue in distance learning still have the option to do so.

Students will not have school on Tuesday, March 23 or Wednesday, March 24 to allow teachers and school staff adequate time to prepare.

