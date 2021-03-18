Bemidji Middle & High Schoolers Back Next Week for Full In-Person Learning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As a reminder, Bemidji Middle and High School students will be returning to a full in-person learning model next Thursday, March 25. Students who wish to continue in distance learning still have the option to do so.

Students will not have school on Tuesday, March 23 or Wednesday, March 24 to allow teachers and school staff adequate time to prepare.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today