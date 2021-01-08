Bemidji Middle and High Schools to Potentially Return to Hybrid Learning Model

Click to print (Opens in new window)

ISD 31 leaders will be meeting with the Northwest Minnesota Regional COVID Support Team next Tuesday to seek permission for the school district to bring back middle and high school students to a hybrid learning model.

If approved, Bemidji High School will be extending its second term by one week. An extra week would let the district provide extra time to conclude instruction, provide intervention, and administer grades and final assessments. The third term would start on February 1st, but students would attend virtually for the first two days. The first day of hybrid learning would be Thursday, February 4th for Group B students at the high school.

The last day of second term for all middle school students will be Wednesday, January 27th. There will be no online or in-person classes for students on Thursday the 28th and Friday the 29th. Those days will be transition days for teachers to prepare for hybrid learning on Monday, Feb. 1st.

