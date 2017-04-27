DONATE

Bemidji Man’s Drug Charges Dropped In Exchange For A Plea Deal

Josh Peterson
Apr. 27 2017
Brice Dean Wiese

In exchange for two guilty pleas prosecutors dismissed the felony charge against Brice Dean Wiese, 23 of Bemidji, from a separate case in 2016.

Wiese did plead guilty to one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine along with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The criminal complaint says that Wiese was arrested back in February along with Beth Marie Rohrich of Bemidji after Wiese’s vehicle was pulled over for not having working license plate lights.

The officer noted that Wiese appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and also noticed a handgun case in the back seat of the car.

After Wiese was detained, the officer inspected the handgun case and discovered that the handgun had been stolen from a Texas residence.

The complaint says that when Rohrich left the vehicle her purse allegedly opened and the officer saw a large baggie of a crystallized substance that tested positive for 61 grams of methamphetamine.

Rohrich pleaded not guilty to the first-degree possession of methamphetamine charge back in March.

Sentencing for the two charges Weise plead guilty to will be held on May 8.

