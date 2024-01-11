Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Knife Attack Last May

Lakeland News — Jan. 10 2024

Joshua Beaulieu (Credit: Beltrami County Jail)

A 29-year-old Bemidji man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of criminal damage to property.

A press release from Beltrami County Attorney David L. Hanson says a jury found Joshua Lee Beaulieu guilty of those charges on Dec. 28 of last year following a four-day trial.

The convictions are in connection with a stabbing on May 7, 2023 at the Grass Lake Mobile Home Park on the 5000 block of Theater Lane in Eckles Township, a few miles west of Bemidji. Beaulieu stabbed a man in the face after the victim told Beaulieu he could not use his vehicle because Beaulieu had been drinking. The assault happened in front of the victim’s child.

During the trial where Beaulieu was found guilty, the jury heard evidence of Beaulieu’s assaultive history and allowed the judge to sentence Beaulieu outside the sentencing guidelines. Yesterday, Judge Jeanine Brand sentenced Beaulieu to 10 years in prison.

By — Lakeland News

