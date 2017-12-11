Bemidji Man Recognized As An Outstanding Young Minnesotan

Over the past 61 years, Ten Outstanding Young Minnesotans, also known as TOYM has recognized the leadership of more than 550 young Minnesotans who have devoted themselves to improving their community. Saturday night, six new members were inducted into the ranks alongside honorees like Dave Winfield and Walter Mondale. But TOYM is part of a much larger class of honorees.

Joining the TOYM class of 2017 is William Benso who served as a United States Marine, and then later became an advocate for veterans by launching a support group for combat veterans and raising awareness for the 22 veterans who are lost each day to suicide. William says he is honored and humbled by the award.

Benso was nominated for the states top honor by the Bemidji Jaycees, who felt that his hard work and deadication to area veterans has made already made a huge difference in a short amount of time.

While receiving this award is a top honor, William Benso says that there is still plenty of work that needs to be done when it comes to veterans affairs.

With the recognigtion that comes with the TOYM honor, the hope is that the award will shine a light on the growing needs for our veterans.

William bensos 22 A Day March around Lake Bemidji, is scheduled to be held on June 14th, 2018.