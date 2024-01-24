Bemidji Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault of 9-Year-Old Victim

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 45-year-old Bemidji man has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 14.

According to court records, the victim was nine years old when Jeffrey Booge sexually assaulted her twice in August 2023.

Booge pleaded guilty to the two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct on Jan. 9. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Apr. 2. The maximum sentence Booge could receive for each count would be 25 years in prison, a $35,000 fine, or both.

According to court documents, Booge was employed as a middle school girls’ volleyball coach in Bemidji. We have reached out to Bemidji Area Schools superintendent Jeremy Olson but have not received any response back.

