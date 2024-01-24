Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault of 9-Year-Old Victim

Lakeland News — Jan. 24 2024

A 45-year-old Bemidji man has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 14.

According to court records, the victim was nine years old when Jeffrey Booge sexually assaulted her twice in August 2023.

Booge pleaded guilty to the two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct on Jan. 9. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Apr. 2. The maximum sentence Booge could receive for each count would be 25 years in prison, a $35,000 fine, or both.

According to court documents, Booge was employed as a middle school girls’ volleyball coach in Bemidji. We have reached out to Bemidji Area Schools superintendent Jeremy Olson but have not received any response back.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Discusses Potential New Road for Expanding Sanford Health Campus

Garage Destroyed by Fire North of Bemidji

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Holds on to Beat Crookston 2-1 at Home

Bemidji Girls’ Gymnastics Comes Out on Top Over Park Rapids Area

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.