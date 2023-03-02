Bemidji Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji man has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

30-year-old Levi Adams Westbrook pleaded guilty on February 24. A sentencing hearing has not been set.

According to court documents and Westbrook’s guilty plea, Westbrook met with a suspected drug trafficker in the Twin Cities metro area and then was stopped by law enforcement on his way back to northern Minnesota. Officers seized a plastic bag with approximately one pound of meth from Westbrook’s vehicle.

