Bemidji Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
A Bemidji man has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
30-year-old Levi Adams Westbrook pleaded guilty on February 24. A sentencing hearing has not been set.
According to court documents and Westbrook’s guilty plea, Westbrook met with a suspected drug trafficker in the Twin Cities metro area and then was stopped by law enforcement on his way back to northern Minnesota. Officers seized a plastic bag with approximately one pound of meth from Westbrook’s vehicle.
