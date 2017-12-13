DONATE

Bemidji Man Pleads Guilty After Escaping From Custody This Past Summer

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 13 2017
The Bemidji Man, who led police on a manhunt this past summer, has pled guilty to one charge of escaping from custody.

22-year-old Keanu Joseph Major was originally charged with one count of 2nd degree assault and one count of failing to stop after a traffic accident that caused injury or death after running another man over with his car.

Major sent police on a chase after he escaped from custody last July.

According to court documents, Major asked to go to the bathroom while at a hospital. Police noticed he was taking a while so they went to check on him. They then noticed he was missing. After checking hospital surveillance video, they discovered Major had left the bathroom through an extra door. He was eventually arrested in St. Cloud on August 1st.

His next court appearance is set for January 8th.

