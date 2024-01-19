Bemidji Man Injured in Snowmobile-Car Collision on Highway 89

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 39-year-old Bemidji man was injured today when he tried to cross Highway 89 in Eckles Township with his snowmobile and was hit by a car.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Jason Sampson was headed south along the highway when he tried to cross near Mile Marker 2 and was hit. He was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and a passenger in the car were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not involved in the crash.

