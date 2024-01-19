Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Injured in Snowmobile-Car Collision on Highway 89

Lakeland News — Jan. 19 2024

A 39-year-old Bemidji man was injured today when he tried to cross Highway 89 in Eckles Township with his snowmobile and was hit by a car.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Jason Sampson was headed south along the highway when he tried to cross near Mile Marker 2 and was hit. He was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and a passenger in the car were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not involved in the crash.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Boys’ Wrestling Gets Sweep of Quadrangular, Little Falls Goes 2-1

Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Ties Detroit Lakes 1-1, 1st Draw of Season for Lumberjacks

Defense Key for Bemidji Girls’ Basketball in Their 50th Season

Gov. Walz’s $982 Million Infrastructure Plan Includes a New State Patrol Headquarters

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.